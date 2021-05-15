Remembering Georgia's fallen officers on Peace Officers Memorial Day
ATLANTA - Saturday marks the 60th Peace Officers Memorial Day in the United States. It was a day set aside by President John F. Kennedy to remember and pay tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on May 15 of each year and coincides with Police Week.
In Georgia, nearly 30 law enforcement officers were killed in the last year, according to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police and the Officer Down Memorial Page. Officers, like all first responders and frontline workers, have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 22 law enforcement officers died from the disease in the last year.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in a tweet on Saturday afternoon, wrote:
"When we run out, our peace officers run in. Today, on National Peace Officers Memorial Day, please join me in reflecting on the lives of those who paid the ultimate price to protect and serve our communities."
Several candlelight vigils, memorials, and prayer services were held around Georgia for those who gave their lives in the last year. Those include:
- Investigator James Michael Cornacchia - Georgia Tech University Police Department - Monday, June 1, 2020 - COVID-19
- Deputy Steven Allen Minor - Rockdale County Sheriff's Office - Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - COVID-19
- Deputy William Robert Garner - Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Sunday, July 19, 2020 - Struck by vehicle
- Lieutenant Brian Keith McNair - Hall County Sheriff's Office - Monday, July 20, 2020 - COVID-19
- Chief Probation Officer Leslie Dale Allen - Athens-Clarke County Probation Services - Tuesday, August 4, 2020 - COVID-19
- Deputy Philip Kraverotis - Effingham County Sheriff's Office - Thursday, August 6, 2020 - COVID-19
- Deputy Stephen Bradley Crazywolf Dutton - Harris County Sheriff's Office - Friday, August 14, 2020 - COVID-19
- Special Deputy Marshal Anthony Charles McGrew - US Marshals Service - Saturday, August 15, 2020 - COVID-19
- Corrections Officer Onochie Sunday Ikedionwu - Georgia Department of Corrections - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - COVID-19
- Captain Stanley Curtis Elrod - Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Thursday, September 3, 2020 - Vehicular assault
- Sergeant Charles Edward Norton - Richmond County Sheriff's Office - Sunday, September 20, 2020 - COVID-19
- Deputy Anthony Lamar White - Fulton County Sheriff's Office - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - Automobile crash
- Deputy Kenny Bernard Ingram - Fulton County Sheriff's Office - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - Automobile crash
- Corporal Avery Delshawn Hillman - Crisp County Sheriff's Office - Saturday, October 31, 2020 - COVID-19
- Captain Philip Edward Street - Walker County Sheriff's Office - Friday, November 27, 2020 - COVID-19
- Deputy Jane Alice Ash - Effingham County Sheriff's Office - Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - COVID-19
- Sergeant Patrick David Snook - Henry County Police Department - Sunday, December 27, 2020 - COVID-19
- Sergeant Daniel Marcus Mobley - DeKalb County Police Department - Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Struck by vehicle
- Deputy Nicholas Howell - Henry County Sheriff's Office - Sunday, January 3, 2021 - COVID-19
- Sergeant David G. Crumpler - Henry County Police Department - Thursday, January 7, 2021 - COVID-19
- Officer Arturo Villegas - Alamo Police Department - Sunday, January 10, 2021 - COVID-19
- Officer Jerry Steven Hemphill - Lanier Technical College Police Department - Saturday, January 16, 2021 - COVID-19
- Special Agent Wayne Douglas Snyder - Georgia Department of Corrections - Saturday, January 23, 2021 - COVID-19
- Captain Michael D'Angelo Garigan - Gordon County Sheriff's Office - Sunday, January 24, 2021 - COVID-19
- Sergeant Jeffery Robert Smith - Berry College Police Department - Friday, January 29, 2021 - COVID-19
- Sergeant Grace A. Bellamy - Georgia Department of Corrections - Monday, February 1, 2021 - COVID-19
- Captain Justin Williams Bedwell - Decatur County Sheriff's Office - Monday, March 1, 2021 - Gunfire
- Sergeant Barry Edwin Henderson - Polk County Sheriff's Office - Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - COVID-19
- Deputy Christopher Wilson Knight - Bibb County Sheriff's Office - Tuesday, April 6, 2021 - Stabbed
