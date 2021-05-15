Remembering Georgia's fallen officers on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Saturday marks the 60th Peace Officers Memorial Day in the United States. It was a day set aside by President John F. Kennedy to remember and pay tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on May 15 of each year and coincides with Police Week.

In Georgia, nearly 30 law enforcement officers were killed in the last year, according to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police and the Officer Down Memorial Page. Officers, like all first responders and frontline workers, have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 22 law enforcement officers died from the disease in the last year.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in a tweet on Saturday afternoon, wrote:

"When we run out, our peace officers run in. Today, on National Peace Officers Memorial Day, please join me in reflecting on the lives of those who paid the ultimate price to protect and serve our communities."

Several candlelight vigils, memorials, and prayer services were held around Georgia for those who gave their lives in the last year. Those include:

