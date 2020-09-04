Georgia DNR supervisor dies in tragic accident

Captain Stan Elrod with the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was killed Thursday night, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

The governor broke the news during a press conference Friday morning before he and the first lady departed on a "Four Things for Fall" flyaround tour ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Capt. Stan Elrod (Georgia Department of Natural Resources).

Elrod was the DNR region supervisor handling Gainesville.

According to Kemp, Elrod was tragically killed while excercising in a vehicular accident.

"I hope all Georgians will join Marty, the girls and I in keeping the Elrod family in your thoughts and prayers," Kemp said.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Elrod was struck by a Maroon 2008 Chevy Cobalt while on Hunt Road in Madison County. Troopers said the driver failed to maintain his lane and struck Elrod on the southbound side near the shoulder.

The driver of the Chevy Cobalt, Arvil Hamons, 31, of Danielsville, was arrested at the scene and is facing numerous charges to include first degree vehicular homicide, according to GSP.

The Georgia DNR released the following statement on Elrod's passing:

"The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is mourning the sudden passing of Captain Stan Elrod, a 28-year veteran of the Division. Captain Elrod was struck and killed by a motor vehicle the evening of September 3 while on duty and physically training in Danielsville, GA.

"He was a committed officer and supervisor, having risen to the position of region supervisor over our Region 2 office in Gainesville, GA. He will be remembered for his selfless service and complete devotion to the safety of his fellow officers, fellow Georgians, and his state’s natural resources. We are beyond grateful to have worked with and known Captain Elrod, as he truly made us all better through his example. The hearts of the 1,800 members of the DNR family go out to the Elrod family during this time of great sorrow."