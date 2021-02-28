Police arrest man accused of shooting Decatur County deputy

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a man that caused a frantic chase and shootout that injured a deputy in Decatur County.

The GBI said Sunday police arrested Troy Arthur Phillips, who officials allege evaded them at a traffic stop, caused a inter-state car chase and a shootout with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and surgery and is in critical condition.

The GBI investigation indicates a Seminole County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when two suspects, one being Phillips, in a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck were allegedly driving recklessly. The truck refused to stop, investigators say, and a chase ensued.

Investigators said a second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of the Seminole County deputies. Seminole County deputies returned fire.

Advertisement

Police said the deputies continued the chase into Decatur County where local deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspects drove into a driveway and attempted to break in by shooting through the door. That's when the homeowner began to shoot at the suspects, who left the home. As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy.

Investigators said the suspects fled in their truck and wrecked a short time later in a wooded area. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded to the area of the wrecked truck, officials said.

Police arrested one suspect, 41-year-old Brad Phillips without further incident. Brad Phillips has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.