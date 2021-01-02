DeKalb County police officer struck by vehicle, killed on Downtown Connector

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its sergeants killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.

Officials say Sgt. Daniel Mobley was hit by a vehicle while at the scene of an accident involving another officer on the Downtown Connector around 9 a.m.

Medics rushed Mobley to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Mobley had been with the police department for 22 years.

"We cannot express how much we appreciate the Grady Hospital staff who treated our sergeant," the police department said on Facebook.

Officials are asking people to pray for Mobley and his family.

