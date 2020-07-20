Expand / Collapse search

Lawrenceville man charged in crash that killed Georgia deputy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia deputy was killed in the line of duty Sunday night and a Lawrenceville man is now behind bars. 

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Franklin County Deputy William Garner, 53, responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7 p.m. on Interstate 85 at mile marker 164. 

Garner was along the interstate helping the people involved in the accident when a 2018 Honda Accord traveling south on I-85 lost control and struck the deputy. 

Deputy Garner was rushed to the hospital where he passed away. 

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as 21-year-old Abdulhafiz Abdullahi, of Lawrenceville. He has been charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree. 