Lawrenceville man charged in crash that killed Georgia deputy

A Georgia deputy was killed in the line of duty Sunday night and a Lawrenceville man is now behind bars.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Franklin County Deputy William Garner, 53, responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7 p.m. on Interstate 85 at mile marker 164.

Garner was along the interstate helping the people involved in the accident when a 2018 Honda Accord traveling south on I-85 lost control and struck the deputy.

Deputy Garner was rushed to the hospital where he passed away.

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as 21-year-old Abdulhafiz Abdullahi, of Lawrenceville. He has been charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree.