Beloved Henry County deputy dies from COVID-19

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Nicholas Howell passed away on Sunday from complications from COVID-19, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett announced in a somber Facebook post.

The Facebook post reads:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of one of Henry County’s finest Sheriff’s Deputies. Please join Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett in extending condolences to the family of Henry County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Howell. He passed this morning from complications of COVID 19 at Henry Piedmont Hospital. His family is requesting privacy at this time. Arrangements are still being made and will be shared when completed. Please keep in your thoughts and prayers, Deputy Howell’s family, his friends and his Henry County Sheriff’s Office family."

It was not immediately known how long the deputy had been with the sheriff’s office.

Services for Deputy Howell have not been finalized.



