Georgia Tech police remember beloved colleague who died from COVID-19

The Georgia Tech community is mourning the loss of a long-time police officer the 42-year-old passed away due to COVID-19 last week

Whatever it is that one must have made themselves a great a man, Officer James Cornacchia had it.

“I can't recall very many days where he came in and wasn't upbeat and happy,” said Investigator Christopher Huggins, Georgia Tech Police Department.

Still in shock, officers who worked closely with him say they'll remember his smile, sense of humor, and genuinely good heart.

“I've never seen him anything other than upbeat. If he was having a bad, I never knew,” said Investigator Cassandra Davis, Georgia Tech Police Department.

Officer James Cornacchia with Buzz on the sidelines of Historic Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Georgia Tech Police Department)

“He was almost so happy that some people wanted him to tone it down sometimes, he was so happy,” Huggins said.

Advertisement

Officer Cornacchio started working for Georgia Tech's police department almost two decades ago.

“He was engaged outside of work, boy scouts, cub scouts... things like that. A very involved father, just the type of guy you would like to have around,” said Huggins.

In his career, he aspired of going beyond road patrol.

“He wanted to become an investigator. He was working hard to do that and unfortunately it was cut a little short,” said Huggins.

A life cut short by the coronavirus, Cornacchia lost his battle on June 1. His wife is also now recovering from the disease.

“This is about as tough as it gets,” said Huggins.

Officer James Cornacchia during his patrol shift on the campus of Georgia Tech. (Georgia Tech Police Department)

Backed by brothers in blue, Cornacchia was escorted last week to a funeral home in McDonough. Funeral arrangements right now on hold until the rest of his family gets healthy.

“He was just that guy. You know, you don't run across many people like a James Cornacchi,”

Officer Cornacchia's coworkers have set up a GoFundMe to help his family.