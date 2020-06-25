Rockdale County deputy passes away

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.

Deputy Steven A. Minor passed away Wednesday evening at the Rockdale Piedmont Hospital.

June 25, 2020 - Deputy Steven Minor (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Minor was an 18-year veteran with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. He served in the Uniform Patrol Division for 15 years, first as a patrol deputy and later as a school resources officer at Heritage High School and most recently at Edwards Middle School.

"We have lost a brother in blue, a friend, a husband, and a committed servant of our community," said Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.