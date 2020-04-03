Cherokee County family throws at home prom for daughter

article

The morning of what was supposed to be Erin Wynn's senior prom, her family came up with an idea--why not host prom at home? The event, along with all over school activities, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Etowah High School student said at first, she dismissed the idea.

"I had just woken up, so I was like, 'uh,' Wynn said. "I went upstairs and I was like, you know what? That sounds super fun."

Later that evening, one of Wynn's older sisters came over and they both got ready; Wynn in her prom dress and her sister in the one she wore when she was in high school.

"My dad had a suit on and my mom put on this fancy jumpsuit she had and they got all ready with me," explained Wynn.

SEE ALSO: Foster families need for service dogs

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Georgia couple manages to keep wedding date despite coronavirus pandemic

When she came downstairs for the big event, she found her family had decorated their back porch with lights.

"It was just so fun because we got to take all these pictures," said Wynn.

The family had a special dinner outside together, shared old prom memories and made even more new ones. The Wynns also FaceTimed in their other daughter who put on a sparkly dress and joined the festivities from all the way across the country.

"No matter what I will always remember the time of coronavirus and the time I had to do my senior prom on the back porch and that my whole family just was so sweet the whole night and tried to just really make it very memorable for me. So, I will always remember it in the best way."

Wynn put together a short video of her at home prom and shared it on social media for friends and family. She said she hopes it inspires others to take time to celebrate milestones at home too.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.