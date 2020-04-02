Reporting business, organization violating statewide shelter-in-place order

Once Georgia’s statewide shelter-in-place order goings into effect, certain businesses will not be allowed to operate, and large gatherings will be forbidden.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order starts at 6 p.m. on Friday forcing non-essential businesses to close and limiting groups to less than 10 people if they practice social distancing.

The state does have a way of reporting those not in compliance with that order.

Those wishing to file a complaint can go to https://gov.georgia.gov/contact-us/constituent-services

Once there, tipsters should fill out the form making sure to include the offending business or organization’s name, address, telephone number, county, and give specifics about the violation.