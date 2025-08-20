Jake vs. Tank: Boxing megafight coming to Atlanta, streaming on Netflix

article

The Brief Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis will fight Nov. 14 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, streaming live on Netflix. The bout is being billed as the culmination of years of rivalry between Paul and the undefeated world champion Davis. Tickets go on sale next month at Ticketmaster, with presale signups at JakevsTank.com.



Two of boxing’s biggest names will collide this fall in what promoters are calling a defining fight for the sport’s future.

What we know:

Jake "El Gallo de Dorado" Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), the social media star-turned-cruiserweight contender, will face undefeated WBA world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) on Nov. 14 at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. The fight will stream live worldwide on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers, organizers announced.

The matchup, dubbed Jake vs. Tank, has been four years in the making. Paul, ranked No. 14 by the WBA, has built his reputation on viral knockouts and record-breaking events, including his 2024 Netflix fight against Mike Tyson that drew more than 100 million live viewers. Davis, meanwhile, is one of boxing’s most feared punchers, holding titles in three weight classes and cementing himself as one of the sport’s premier pay-per-view draws.

What's next:

Tickets for the Atlanta showdown go on sale next month through Ticketmaster, with pre-sale registration available at JakevsTank.com. The event marks the third Netflix live boxing broadcast in a year, following Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 in July.

Additional bouts on the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.