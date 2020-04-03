Reporting potential price gouging in the state of Georgia

Georgia began its shelter-in-place order on Friday and had been under a Public Health State of Emergency back in mid-March. Both run until April 13.

One of the things those orders prohibit is the price gouging of necessary goods and services. Businesses are not allowed to mark up certain goods or services at a higher price than before the declarations.

The Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division writes:

“Price increases on goods or services are permitted only if they accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer's average markup percentage applied during the ten days immediately prior to the declaration of a state of emergency.”

To report potential price gouging in the state of Georgia, go to http://consumer.ga.gov/form/price-gouging/step1/price-gouging-form

OTHER RESOURCES: