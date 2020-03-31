Fixing the PIN on the Georgia Department of Labor website to access unemployment claims

The number of unemployment claims are expected to skyrocket this week with many non-essential workers being laid off or furloughed.

The official numbers of the past week are not expected until the end of the week.

Many of those who have been trying to log into the Georgia Department of Labor’s website to file or check on a claim has been receiving errors about their PIN being incorrect.

The state agency say it has worked out the issue and the PINs can now be reset.

A Social Security number, date of birth, and mailing zip code will be needed to do so. In addition, it will ask a security question that was answered when recipients first filed a claim.

To find out more and to reset the password click here to visit the Georgia Department of Labor’s website.

