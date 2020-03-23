How to file for unemployment in Georgia if your job has been impacted by COVID-19

As the country continues to feel the impacts of the coronavirus, Georgians are looking for assistance.

The Georgia Department of Labor has created a section on its website which details new information on how to file for unemployment if your job has been affected by the coronavirus.

"In response to the recent development of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and other reemployment services.

Employers are required to file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily reduce work hours or there is no work available for a short period. Any employer found to be in violation of this rule will be required to reimburse GDOL for the full amount of unemployment insurance benefits paid to the employee."

In order to file a claim, you will need your Social Security number, your driver's license if you have one, your bank's routing number and account number and your work information history for the last 18 months.

Apply for unemployment benefits here.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a public health state of emergency, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large businesses and local governments to help them weather the crisis.

The Fed’s announcement Monday removes any dollar limits from its plans to support the flow of credit through an economy that has been ravaged by the viral outbreak. The central bank’s all-out effort has now gone beyond even the extraordinary drive it made to rescue the economy from the 2008 financial crisis.

“The coronavirus pandemic is causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world,” the Fed said in a statement. “Our nation’s first priority is to care for those afflicted and to limit the further spread of the virus. While great uncertainty remains, it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions. Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.