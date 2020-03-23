Who is considered an 'essential worker' during the coronavirus pandemic?

Many states and municipalities across the country are implementing curfews and shelter-in-place orders. The orders don't always apply to people deemed to be "essential workers," but who exactly falls into that category?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued the following guidance to outline who is an "essential worker" during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Anyone providing COVID-19 testing including workers that perform the research needed for COVID-19 response.

Caregivers including physicians, dentists, psychologists, mid-level practitioners, nurses and assistants, infection control and quality assurance personnel, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists/assistants, social workers, pathologists, and diagnostic/therapeutic technicians and technologists.

Hospital and laboratory personnel including accounting, administrative, admitting and discharge, engineering, epidemiological, source plasma and blood donation, food service, housekeeping, medical records, information technology and operational technology, nutritionists, sanitarians, respiratory therapists, etc.

Workers in other medical facilities including ambulatory health and surgical, blood banks, clinics, community mental health, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation, end-stage renal disease, health departments, home health care, hospices, hospitals, long term care, organ pharmacies, procurement organizations, psychiatric residential, rural health clinics, and federally qualified health centers.

Manufacturers, technicians, logistics and warehouse operators, distributors of medical equipment, personal protective equipment, medical gases, pharmaceuticals, blood and blood products, vaccines, testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning and sanitizing, disinfecting or sterilization supplies and tissue and paper towel products.

Public health/community health workers including those who compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information.

Blood and plasma donors and the employees of the organizations that operate and manage related activities.

Workers that manage health plans, billing and health information, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers who conduct community-based public health functions, conducting epidemiologic surveillance, compiling, analyzing and communicating public health information, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers performing cybersecurity unctions at healthcare and public health facilities, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers conducting research critical to COVID-19 response.

Workers performing security, incident management, and emergency operations functions at or on behalf of healthcare entities including healthcare coalitions, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers who support food, shelter and social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, such as those residing in shelters.

Pharmacy employees who are necessary for filling prescriptions.

Workers performing mortuary services including funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemetery workers.