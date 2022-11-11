High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week One

Former Indianapolis Colts head Coach Jim Mora famously ranted in November 2001, "Playoffs, don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me?"

Perhaps he doesn’t want to know about playoffs, but dozens of high schools across Georgia do.

The regular season wrapped last week and the teams that moved are trying to battle a path to a state championship in their respective class.

Here’s a recap of some of that action during the first week of playoffs:

Sequoyah vs South Paulding

The South Paulding Spartans (7-3) taking on Sequoyah (5-5) in Class AAAAAA.

Blessed Trinity vs North Forsyth

The Blessed Trinity Titans (7-3) taking on the equally matched North Forsyth Raiders (7-3) in Class AAAAAA.

Douglas County vs Allatoona - Call of the Week

Another good one in Class AAAAAA. It is the first meeting between the Allatoona Buccaneers (5-5) and the Douglas County Tiges (7-3). Allatoona hadn't allowed a point in three weeks, meanwhile Tigers score a bunch.

Shiloh vs Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Raiders (7-3) proved they were special earlier this year upsetting the Jefferson Dragons in Week One. Now, they are in the first week of the playoffs against the Shiloh Generals (5-5) trying to advance in Class AAAAAA.

Riverwood vs Woodward Academy

Woodward Academy (9-1) were hosting the Riverwood Raiders (2-8) at historic Graham Hixon Field at Colquitt Stadium. Who will advance in Class AAAAAA?

Morrow vs Marist - Friday Night Heights

The Morrow Mustangs (5-6) are looking for their first playoff win since 1998. That is not an easy task as they are paired against the Marist War Eagles (9-2) in Class AAAAAA.

Mundy's Mill vs St. Pius X - Friday Night Heights

St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions (5-5) hosted the Mundy’s Mill Tiger (7-2) in Class AAAAAA.

Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown

The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.

Pace Academy vs Stephenson

The Stephenson Jaguars and Pace Academy Knights battled it out in Class AAAA. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Cedar Shoals-Cedartown game.

Hapeville vs Stockbridge

To "The Cage" in Stockbridge where some hungry Tigers welcomed the Hapeville Charter Hornets in Class AAAA.

Westminster vs Lovett

To Conley-Oakley Field at Kilpatrick Stadium on the banks of the Chattahoochee River. Two schools separated by less than a mile. The Westminster Wildcats taking on rival Lovett Lions in Class AAAA.

Columbia vs North Cobb Christian – Game of the Week

Now in the Class AA bracket, it was Eagle versus Eagle. North Cobb Christian is having the season of their lives with only one loss on their record. Meanwhile Columbia's got experience, picked up a playoff win last year.

East Jackson vs Rockmart

Also in the Class AA bracket, the winner of this matchup between East Jackson and Rockmart will go on to play the winner of the Game of the Week. Will it be another Eagle-Eagle game or an Eagle-Yellowjacket battle?

Mt. Paran Christian vs ELCA

Mount Paran Christian Eagles were on the road at Eagles Landing Christian Academy to battle the charges in this Class AA matchup.

Landmark Christian vs South Atlanta

Georgia’s leading rusher is Big No. 5 Keyjuan Brown from South Atlanta. He and hornets are in your face against the Landmark Christian War Eagles in Class AA.

McIntosh – Team of the Week

The High 5 Sports Team of the Week was McIntosh High School. They are in the playoffs for the first time in five years. They took on another team also who have not made the playoffs in the hot minute, the Chamblee Bulldogs.

Oglethorpe County vs St. Francis

On the Class A Division 1 bracket, the Oglethorpe County Raiders and Saint Frances Knights battled it out.

Dade County vs Rabun County

On the Class A Division 1 bracket, the Rabun County Wildcats and Dade County Wolverines are both vying for a chance to advance.

