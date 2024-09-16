Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Upcoming witness arrested last week

Last week, the state announced that Quindarius Zachary, also known as Lil Dee, would be one of its next witnesses.

According to Fulton County jail records, Zachary was arrested last week on a material witness warrant.

A GoFundMe for Zachary states that he was "imprisoned" just minutes after being released from a hospital. Zachary reportedly suffers from sickle cell anemia and recently underwent two blood transfusions.

The GoFundMe accuses the Fulton County District Attorney's Office and police of acting corruptly and falsely claiming to know his whereabouts in order to secure a warrant for his arrest. The GoFundMe also claims that his request to be transferred to a medical unit at the Fulton County Jail was denied. So far, more than $7,300 has been raised for Zachary.

According to testimony from Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, Zachary was involved in a 2015 drive-by shooting along with Damekion Garlington.

Zachary was specifically mentioned in statements number 3 and 4 that Sledge agreed to as part of his plea deal.

Number 3: While associated with YSL and to support and express loyalty to YSL, defendant and co-defendant Damekion Garlington and Quindarius Zachary appear in a video with another person A.S. where defendant brandished a weapon used in a drive-by shooting and wherein on behalf of YSL defendant threatened to harm a person named Kel, a rival gang member, who had begun a relationship with defendant's ex-girlfriend.

Number 4: On or about April 28th, 2015, as reflected in Fulton County Indictment 15SC138994, defendant and fellow YSL associates Damekion Garlington and Quindarius Zachary committed a drive-by shooting using the firearm defendant wielded in the video referenced in part 3 of this section targeting family members of a rival gang.

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial is now the longest-running trial in Georgia's history.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.