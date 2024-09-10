Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Day 126 to kick off with more testimony from lawyer

Antonio "Mounk Tounk" Sledge returned to the witness stand on Monday in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial in Fulton County.

At one point, Sledge became irritated by questioning from Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love, responding with "I don't recall" to several questions after he told her to stop talking to him like he was her child. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ordered a lunch break to allow Sledge time to calm down.

The defense briefly focused on challenging the prosecution’s claim that wiping under one's nose is a gang sign, arguing that it’s a gesture popularized by Young Thug and other cultural figures. Attorney Doug Weinstein referenced a recent instance where Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill wiped his nose during a post-game interview, attempting to submit the video as evidence. However, Sledge stated he had not seen the game or the interview.

Following the break, Love continued her questioning, with Sledge at one point complaining that her inquiries were excessive. Despite the tension, Sledge apologized if he appeared rude during his testimony. Though released from the stand, he remains under subpoena and may be called to testify again.

Sledge was also questioned again about if he felt pressured to sign the plea deal in 2022. Sledge made it clear that even though he agreed at the time to the factual acknowledgments in the plea deal, he didn't feel they were accurate and didn't feel like he had the power to change them. He also said that he felt like if he tried to correct any of the statement in his plea that were incorrect, the state would take the deal away. At the time, Sledge was caring for his ailing mother and was responsible for the care of 8 children and his goal was to stay out of jail.

On his way out of court, Sledge apologized to the judge and jury if they thought he was being "rude."

Additionally, Sledge's attorney, Derek Wright, was called to testify about meetings between his client and the prosecution. Wright informed the court that he believes his client is genuinely recounting the events as he understands them regarding his interactions with the state.

During Wright's testimony, it was disclosed that Sledge had sent emails to the prosecution denying certain matters that were ultimately included in the plea agreement. Judge Whitaker stated that she does not believe the emails directly contradict the plea statements and do not constitute a Brady violation. Attorney Brian Steel concurred, noting that while they had received the emails, he still maintains that the state is not fully meeting its obligations. Attorney Doug Weinstein then inquired whether any additional emails exist, prompting the court to instruct prosecutor Love to verify if there are any more such communications.

Attorney Wright is expected to continue testifying on Tuesday and the state is expected to call a lieutenant who was also present during the meetings with Sledge and his attorney.

MOST RECENT STORIES

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.