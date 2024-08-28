Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Defense lawyers question Kenneth Copeland on Day 120

On the 119th day of the Young Thug and YSL trial, defense attorney Steel continued his questioning of Kenneth Copeland, focusing on a June 10 ex parte meeting and Copeland's motivations for testifying. Steel suggested that Copeland felt pressured by the state to cooperate, but Copeland offered little response, prompting Steel to shift his focus to interviews played by the prosecution.

Steel then questioned Copeland about Young Thug's alleged involvement in the 2015 murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas, including the claim that Young Thug rented the car used in the crime. Copeland denied any truth to lyrics in a Young Thug song that seemed to reference the murder. The defense also delved into a music video and social media posts related to Copeland's song "Homicide," and Copeland's interactions with police shortly after Thomas' murder.

At one point during questioning, Copeland became emotional, describing the harsh conditions he faced in jail, including foul smells, chaotic environments, and severe stress that has affected his health. Steel also reviewed Copeland's legal history, including his numerous charges and plea deals over the years.

As the day concluded, Judge Whitaker halted the proceedings, with Steel indicating he would likely finish his questioning the next morning. The next witness expected to testify is Antonio "Mounk Tounk" Sledge, a former YSL member who pled guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.



