WATCH: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Monk Tounk expected to take the stand next

The trial of Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, and his associates resumed Tuesday, focusing on testimony from key witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland.

Copeland testified after being granted immunity, claiming he was compelled to take the stand. He emphasized that he did not witness Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, Shannon Stillwell, or others harm Donovan "Nut" Thomas, and denied acting on behalf of the YSL gang.

During cross-examination, the state challenged Copeland's credibility, questioning his past lies and involvement in other incidents, including a shooting at rapper Rich Homie Quan's father's barbershop.

Despite accusations, Copeland denied any gang-related motives and insisted he was telling the truth now, claiming he lied in the past during police interrogations to stay out of jail. His testimony revealed that he informed others, including Young Thug, about falsehoods he shared during interviews, but said he did not tell them that he told police they had committed murder. Copeland claimed that he now feels guilty for not telling the truth earlier.

The defense, led by attorneys Max Schardt and Brian Steel, raised various concerns throughout the day, including a motion for mistrial and the dismissal of Fulton County Assistant Chief District Attorney Adriane Love and Deputy District Attorney Symone Hilton. However, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker rejected those motions.

Copeland's testimony spanned 16 days. The state concluded its questioning on Wednesday but retained the option to recall him if necessary. His testimony has been contentious, with both the defense and prosecution challenging his statements and past actions.

The trial, already the longest in Georgia's history, is set to continue with testimony from Antonio Sledge, also known as Monk Tounk, a new witness expected to take the stand next. Judge Whitaker announced that Sledge's testimony would likely last the entire day, and defense attorneys are preparing to address potential implications from Sledge's guilty plea agreement. Sledge pled guilty to conspiracy to violate RICO and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years probation.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.