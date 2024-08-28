Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Defense aims to prove Copeland pressured by state

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland returned to the stand Wednesday morning as the trial involving Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, continues. During his testimony, new evidence was introduced by Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, which included a series of recorded phone calls made by Copeland from the Fayette County Jail in February 2023.

In these recordings, Copeland admitted that he fabricated information in an attempt to manipulate his way out of jail. He acknowledged that he tried to "finesse" the authorities by making false claims, particularly about Young Thug. Copeland also revealed that state prosecutors had visited him in jail, and he informed them at that time that he had lied during the police interviews in 2015.

Copeland further testified that he believes state prosecutors leaked an interrogation video online, which he claims harmed his reputation and endangered his family.

After Brian Steel completed his questioning, Doug Weinstein, who represents Yak Gotti, took over.

During Weinstein's cross-examination, Copeland admitted to having a past as a "BS artist," testifying that he would say anything to avoid being sent back to Fulton County Jail, which he described as "the worst place in the world." Weinstein highlighted Copeland's recent interviews where he claimed to have become more faithful and turned to God. Copeland insisted that he is now telling the "God's honest truth" on the stand.

Weinstein concluded his questioning by emphasizing that the state called Copeland to testify despite his repeated admissions that he had lied during previous interviews. Copeland reiterated that he had lied to the police in 2015 about Young Thug, Shannon Stillwell, and others, hoping to avoid further imprisonment.

Following Weinstein, attorney Careton Matthews briefly questioned Copeland about a social media photo showing him with another defendant, Marquavius Huey. After Matthews finished, attorney Max Schardt began his cross-examination, focusing on the inconsistencies in Copeland's statements over the years. Schardt also pressed Copeland about his interactions with prosecutors and his motivations for lying during previous interrogations.

Throughout his testimony, Copeland repeatedly admitted to fabricating information to manipulate the police. Schardt sought to demonstrate to the jury that Copeland's desperation to avoid jail might have influenced his statements about other defendants.

As the day progressed, Schardt questioned Copeland about the timeline of events surrounding the murder of Donovan Thomas, also known as "Nut," as well as his involvement in other criminal activities, including a shooting at Rich Homie Quan's father's barbershop.

Schardt also asked Copeland if he was the one who committed an unsolved shooting at the TIG studio, where Quan and YFN Lucci frequented.

Woody responded by asking Schardt if he had proof. When Schardt asked Woody if Threat was with him, Woody again asked, "You got proof?"

As Schardt continued to question Copeland, it became clear that he is attempting to show that it was Copeland who had a beef with Donovan "Nut" Thomas before his death, not his client, Shannon Stillwell.

Copeland was clearly annoyed with Schardt's questions and essentially stopped answering. However, this did not stop Schardt. At one point, the prosecution objected that Schardt wasn't letting Copeland answer, but the judge allowed the defense attorney to continue.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Schardt finished his questioning. Since it was almost the end of the day, Judge Whitaker adjourned for the day.

The trial is on break until after the Labor Day holiday. Copeland was ordered to return to court on Sept. 3 to answer questions from the state.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.



