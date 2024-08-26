Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Jury, Kenneth Copeland expected back in court

The jury and the state's witness, Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland, are expected to be back in the courtroom Monday morning for the continuation of the Young Thug and YSL trial in Fulton County.

The jury was absent last week due to a pre-arranged break scheduled by the case's original judge, Judge Ural Glanville.

Prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, defense lawyers, and the case's new judge, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, spent the week reviewing future testimony, including recordings from wiretaps and jail cells.

Witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland is expected to return to the courtroom so that the prosecution can finish their questioning and the defense can cross-examine him.

Copeland was supposed to be the state's "star witness," but he has been less than cooperative on the witness stand after initially asserting that he wanted to plead the Fifth, followed by a weekend in jail and an ex parte meeting with Judge Glanville and the prosecutors.

That ex parte meeting led to the eventual dismissal of Judge Glanville and several attempts to remove the prosecutors from the case.

Last week, defendant Deamonte Kendrick and his attorneys filed a motion urging Judge Whitaker to limit the time Fulton County prosecutors currently have to finish their case.

The trial is already the longest in state history, and the state still plans to call dozens of witnesses.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, observed his 33rd birthday on August 16—his second birthday in jail after being arrested on May 9, 2022, along with 27 other suspected gang members.

The state is trying to prove that YSL, reportedly a record label, is actually a criminal gang and that Williams was its leader, which would constitute a violation of the state's anti-racketeering law.

Williams was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and a prescription drug. He is also facing charges for allegedly possessing a gun and a machine gun.

His co-defendants are also facing racketeering charges and various other charges, including murder.

