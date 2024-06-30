YSL defendants in court: Several remaining defendants reject plea deals

article

Although almost all the attention has been focused on Young Thug and his co-defendants in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville's courtroom, several other defendants who were indicted along with Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) have not gone to trial yet.

Judge Glanville severed their cases from Young Thug and the others in late December because the defendants either did not have legal representation yet or had not been arrested yet.

June 28 was the last day for the severed defendants to accept plea deals offered by the state.

Those defendants appeared in court on June 28 and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Alford Dempsey made it clear that Friday was the deadline for the defendants who had been offered deals.

"Today is the last opportunity to make a negotiated plea. Anything after today is going to be non-negotiated regardless of whether the state or the defendant has negotiated something. We put this on the calendar a good while back. This case has been going on since God created Adam," Judge Dempsey said.

"So, if you haven't worked out something yet, tough. We’re just moving it to the trial calendar, and that's all I've got to say," Judge Dempsey continued.

Defendants reject plea deals

During Friday's court proceeding, five of the defendants rejected the plea deals offered by the state. That means their cases will proceed to trial. However, three of the defendants will still have the opportunity to consider a plea deal because they did not have attorneys present or their attorney was new to the case.

Attorneys not present

Attorneys were not present on Friday for Jevon Fleetwood and Jimmy Winfrey.

When Fleetwood objected to his lawyer's absence and lack of communication, Judge Dempsey responded, "I appreciate what you're saying. He isn't here today, so we will deal with that as appropriate. Let me say this in response to what you just raised, sir. In general, anyone paying any attention to what's been going on in the state of Georgia and Fulton County understands that there's a lack of attorneys available to handle these types of cases. It takes forever for an attorney to be appointed to represent a defendant."

Dempsey went on to say that it also takes the attorneys time to prepare to handle a case and to communicate with their clients.

After Winfrey also objected, saying that his lawyer was ineffective and he wanted a new one, Dempsey told him that the court would have to find out why his lawyer was not in court first.

Fleetwood's lawyer was reportedly absent because of a family emergency.

Demise McMullen's attorney was present on Friday. However, he was recently assigned to the case, and the judge gave him additional time to prepare and to review the plea deal with his client.

Defendants facing serious charges

Several of the defendants who appeared in court on Friday are facing attempted murder or murder charges.

Kahlieff Adams and Damekion Garlington have been charged with the attempted murder of Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett, a rapper serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a drive-by shooting in 2020.

Javaris Bradford and Demise McMullen are charged with the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. Deamonte Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell, who are on trial with Jeffery "Young Thug" Williams, are also charged with the murder of Thomas.

Damekion Garlington has been charged with the murder of Shymel Drinks. Young Thug co-defendants Quamarvious Nichols and Shannon Stillwell are also accused of killing Drinks. Nichols is also on trial in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Glanville's courtroom with Young Thug and Stillwell.

Defendants in court on June 28

Kahlieff Adams (Bobby Hunt): Rejected the plea deal. Currently serving life in prison for a 2016 murder during a home invasion.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett), and 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Damone Blalock (Bali): Rejected the plea deal. Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO.

Javaris Bradford (Tuda): Rejected plea deal.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO and murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Jevon Fleetwood (4Tray or Psycho): Attorney was not present.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO.

Damekion Garlington (Dee or SXarefaxe): Rejected the plea deal.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Demise McMullen (Nard): Attorney just received the case.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO and murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.).

Tenquarius Mender (Nard or Stunner): Rejected plea deal.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, possession of a weapon by incarcerated individual, possession of a telecommunication device by incarcerated individual, and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Jimmy Winfrey (Roscoe): Attorney not present.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and participation in criminal street gang activity.

On Trial with Young Thug

Maquavius Huey (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 3 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 4 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, 4 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Quamarvious Nichols (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rodalius Ryan (Lil Rod): Conspiracy to violate RICO. Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug or Slime): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Defendants who have accepted plea deals

Martinez Arnold (Duke): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 16, 2022. Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Derontae Bebee (Bee or Be): Negotiated plea deal on Nov. 3, 2023. Sentenced to 15 years, 5 years in jail and 10 on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO, theft by receiving stolen property, 2 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery (reduced to robbery by force), and hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Sergio Kitchens (Gunna): Entered Alford plea on Dec. 14, 2022. Sentenced to 5 years, with 1 year commuted to time served, 4 years suspended.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Wunnie Lee (Slimelife Shawty): Entered Alford plea on Dec. 16, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served, 9 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Walter Murphy (DK): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 13, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served and 9 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Trontavious Stephens (Tick or Slug): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 29, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 8 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO.

Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 28, 2022. Sentenced to 15 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Antonio Sumlin (Obama): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 22, 2022. Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Violating RICO and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Charges Dropped

Codarius Dorsey (Polo or Juicy): Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Sulaiman Jalloh and the 2020 murder of Xavier Turner. Previously charged with conspiracy to violate RICO and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Still on the Run

Justin Cobb (Duwap) : Has not been arrested. Charges : Two counts of conspiracy to violate RICO and murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Charges: Two counts of conspiracy to violate RICO and murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Other Defendants

Christian Eppinger (Bhris): Currently in a Georgia state prison, serving time on previous charges. Current YSL case status unknown.

Charges: Accused of shooting a police officer in February 2022. Case severed after a deputy was arrested for having a relationship with Eppinger. Charged with conspiracy to violate RICO, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, theft by taking, 2 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, 3 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Miles Farley (Slato or Lil Miles): Only defendant granted bond despite facing murder charge. Current YSL case status unknown.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Jayden Myrick (Settrip or Jayman): Currently serving life in prison without parole for the 2018 murder of Christian Broder. YSL case status unknown.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO, attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail), possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

What's happening in Young Thug trial

Attorneys have spent the last week and a half reviewing video interviews and recorded phone calls of witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland before they are presented to the jury. Last week, Steel objected strenuously to one phone call being shared because it appeared to show his client offering Copeland the use of his attorney (Steel) after he was picked up for violating his probation.

On June 27, the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed an emergency motion filed by Deamonte Kendrick, who sought to disqualify Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville from presiding over his case.

In response, Kendrick and his lawyer filed a motion with Judge Glanville, calling for a stay on all proceedings until the Georgia Supreme Court issued a recusal order for Glanville.

On July 1, an in-camera review is scheduled to take place for the ex-parte meeting held on June 10 between Judge Glanville, the prosecution, and witness Kenneth "Lil Woddy" Copeland. Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, and others defense attorneys filed motions to have Judge Glanville disqualified after the meeting. Glanville denied the motions, but the review was put on the calendar.

Judge Glanville also ordered Copeland and his attorney, Kayla Bumpus, to attend a hearing to determine why either of them should not be held in contempt for disclosing the ex parte discussion to Steel. The judge also ordered anyone else who was in attendance to appear.

Witness testimony is expected to resume July 8.

Witness testimony is expected to resume July 8.