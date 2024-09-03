Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Trial set to resume Tuesday after holiday break

The trial of Young Thug and his associates is set to resume Tuesday morning after a break for Labor Day.

Check back here at 8:45 a.m. for a livestream

The prosecution wrapped up its case last week with former star witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland, after which the defense team had the opportunity to question him.

Copeland repeatedly answered questions with "I don't recall" and told the court and jurors that he lied during a 2015 interrogation in which police were trying to link Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and his associates to several crimes, including the murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas.

Last week, the defense extensively questioned Copeland about his relationship with Thomas, suggesting to the jury that Copeland may have been responsible for Thomas’s death.

During last week's testimony, Copeland also blamed the prosecution for leaking a video of the police interrogation to the media in an effort to pressure him into cooperating with the state. He testified that he sought legal representation because the video made him look like a "snitch."

Copeland has admitted his role in a September 2014 shooting into a barbershop owned by rapper Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar.

The prosecution is expected to begin its redirect of Copeland on Tuesday morning.

The trial for Young Thug is now the longest in Georgia history. Jury selection alone took 10 months, and the trial itself began on Nov. 27, 2023. The previous record for the longest trial in Georgia was held by the Atlanta Public Schools cheating trial in 2014-15, involving teachers and administrators.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.