Is Rich Homie Quan dead? News spreading on social media

Social media is blowing up with the news that rapper Rich Homie Quann, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, has died of a drug overdose.

Thugger Daily, who has become an armchair expert on the Young Thug and YSL trial, was one of the first to post the news.

Since then, many others have begun expressing their condolences online.

Thugger Daily says that although he received the information from two "good sources," he admitted that it has not been confirmed.

Additionally, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told FOX 5 Atlanta "At this time, we cannot confirm or deny any information regarding Dequantes Devontay Lamar."

However, TMZ says they were told by Lamar's family that he died Thursday in his home.

Rich Homie Quan began rapping in 2011 and his first mainstream success was "Type of Way" in 2013. His 2015 single, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" was also well received.

He was nominated for various BET Hip Hop awards, including Best New Artist and Best Club Banger, in 2014 and 2015. He was also nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards' Hip Hop Song of the Year in 2016.

He also joined Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project, "Rich Gang," and often collaborated with 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

Lamar was born in Atlanta and played baseball while attending Ronald McNair Sr. High School, with the aspiration of playing professionally. He briefly attended Fort Valley State University before reportedly dropping out because of money.

In 2014, Lamar's father, Corey Lamar, was shot at his barbershop.

The former star witness in the Young Thug and YSL RICO Trial, Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland, admitted on the stand that he and his friend known as "Threat" were responsible for the shooting.

In 2017, Lamar was stopped by police in Louisville, Georgia. Police found multiple drugs in his vehicle and he was charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute. The case was later dismissed, according to TMZ.

Fans have also started posting condolences on Lamar's last post, which was made two days ago on Instagram.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.