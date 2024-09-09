Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Testimony continues on Monday

Antonio "Monk Tonk" Sledge spent two days last week on the witness stand in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial in Fulton County.

Sledge previously took a plea deal that required him to provide testimony in the trial.

RELATED: YSL defendants in court: Several remaining defendants reject plea deals

The state questioned him about the days surrounding the 2015 murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, was more direct.

"Do you have any personal knowledge that Jeffery Williams committed the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.?" Steel asked.

"No," Sledge replied.

"In any fashion?" Steel followed up.

"No," Sledge added.

Attorney Max Schardt questioned Sledge extensively about his December 2022 plea deal and conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

Sledge described the jail as dangerous and filthy.

Schardt asked if Sledge was pressured to sign a document stating he wasn't pressured, to which Sledge responded, "Yes."

He also confirmed that his mother was ill and he was responsible for the care of eight children when he accepted the state's deal. Additionally, he noted that he could not afford a lawyer.

Schardt then reviewed the factual acknowledgements in Sledge's plea deal, questioning why the state considered Sledge dangerous when first arrested but not after the plea deal.

In other trial developments, a man identifying himself as a podcaster was granted permission to use a cellphone and laptop in court.

A woman known as @InfamousSylvia was allowed to continue livestreaming the trial after the court became aware of "inappropriate" behavior. However, Judge Whitaker warned her about potentially releasing identifying information about jurors and using "nicknames" to describe them. Whitaker expressed concern that she was disrespectful to the jurors and the court. The woman denied any intention of being disrespectful, claiming the nicknames like "Spongebob" were based on movies she likes, but agreed to stop using nicknames.

The prosecution and defense also argued over showing videos of LeBron James, Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and others wiping their noses, which prosecutors allege is a gang sign used by YSL members.

Judge Whitaker ruled that the jury could view at least two of the videos, including a video showing Deebo Samuel of the 49ers wiping his nose and saying "Slime." That video was played for the jury.

Throughout the day on Friday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love frequently raised objections to the questions asked of Sledge, leading Steel to remark that was all she ever does.

Before court recessed for the day, Judge Whitaker informed the court that Sledge's attorney, Derek Wright, had been subpoenaed by the state. The judge asked if it would be a problem for Wright to continue representing Sledge. Prosecutor Love said it would not be an issue.

MOST RECENT STORIES

The state intends to call Wright because of Steel's questioning of Sledge, where Steel implied Prosecutor Love told Sledge not to testify about certain matters. Love denied the accusation and wants Wright to corroborate it.

Wright told the court that although he believes his client is being truthful, he also thinks Love merely said she would not be asking about certain topics.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.