Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Unknown if jury will return on Friday

article

The jury in the Young Thug and YSL trial was unexpectedly sent home around 11 a.m. Thursday due to an issue with a juror.

Check back here at 9 a.m. for a livestream from court

After the jury left the courtroom, Judge Whitaker informed the lawyers and defendants that they would take a long lunch break until 2 p.m. Judge Whitaker did not provide details about the issue with the juror.

Before being excused, the jury heard testimony regarding 911 calls made in 2015, related to a crime that Antonio Sledge had pleaded guilty to. They also heard testimony from Denise Bell, a woman who was shot during the same incident.

Following the lunch break, Judge Whitaker advised the lawyers and defendants to resolve other matters to avoid wasting time.

One of the upcoming witnesses discussed was Martinez Arnold, also known as "Duke." Arnold, who took a plea deal, is expected to testify. The state suggested it may call Arnold's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, who also represents Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case who filed a motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Judge Whitaker remarked that she hoped another lawyer would not be called to the stand, as it had not gone well the first time.

The state also plans to call Wunnie Lee, aka Slimelife Shawty, to discuss one of his songs that references defendant Shannon Stillwell, who is charged with the murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas.

Before adjourning for the day, Judge Whitaker said there was no further update regarding the juror's issue. Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Friday. If the juror remains unavailable, the day will focus on reviewing evidence and preparing for the next witness.

MOST RECENT STORIES

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial is now the longest-running trial in Georgia's history.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.