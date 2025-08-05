Video released in connection to non-fatal shooting on Edgewood Avenue NE

The Brief Atlanta Police are seeking help to identify possible suspects in a July 28 shooting on Edgewood Avenue NE that left an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. Investigators released photos and video of the individuals and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta for a possible reward of up to $10,000. The shooting is part of a recent surge in violence on Edgewood Avenue, including a mass shooting that killed one person and injured 10, prompting city leaders to develop a new safety plan.



Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals who may be connected to a recent shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit, the shooting occurred around midnight on July 28 in 400 block of Edgewood Avenue NE. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot, later arrived by private transport at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Response Team responded to the scene of the shooting that night and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Police have released photographs and video of the individuals they are looking for and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

We do not know the motivation behind the shooting. Additionally, police have not released the identity of the victim.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 and do not have to provide their name or any identifying information.

Big picture view:

The shooting was just one of several that happened that weekend, including a mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue SE that resulted in 1 death and 10 people with injuries. Because of the recent violence on Edgewood, city leaders are now working to implement a new safety plan.

Here's a list of all the shootings that happened in the city of Atlanta that weekend:

3 a.m., July 28 – Chappell Street SW

Two teens (ages 16 and 17) shot during a short-term rental house party in the 200 block of Chappell St. SW. No arrests. More info

1:27 a.m., July 28 – Edgewood Avenue SE (Mass Shooting)

11 shot (8 males, 3 females), including one fatality. Victims were gathered near the streetcar stop in the 300 block. Police are looking for three men and one woman. More info

July 28 – Edgewood Avenue SE (Separate Incident)

Man shot multiple times in 300 block of Edgewood Ave. SE. Shooter fled in a black Jeep Renegade with Missouri tags. No arrests. More info

12:01 a.m., July 28 – Edgewood Avenue NE

Man shot in the foot in the 400 block. He was privately transported to the hospital. No arrests reported. More info

2:11 p.m., July 27 – Austin Court SW

A 16-year-old girl shot in the abdomen and buttocks in the 3700 block. She was alert when taken to the hospital. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy for the shooting. More info

2:09 p.m., July 27 – Hollywood Road NW

15-year-old boy shot in the right arm in the 800 block. Victim was alert. No arrests. More info

2:15 p.m., July 27 – Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW & Lena Street NW

Another 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm nearby. Alert when transported. No arrests. More info

1:34 p.m., July 26– Piedmont Ave. SE

Man shot in the leg following an argument in the 100 block of Piedmont Ave. SE. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests reported. More info

11:37 a.m., July 26 – Middleton Road SW

Three females—ages 21, 19, and 45—shot during argument with a neighbor. Three people face charges in the shooting. More info

3 a.m., July 26 – Edgewood Avenue SE

Three people shot: one man in abdomen and thigh, another in leg, and a woman multiple times. All transported. More info

8:31 p.m., July 25 – McDaniel Street SW

Man shot in the chest in the 500 block. Alert when taken to the hospital. Police said this was a domestic incident, and the man who was shot was arrested. He's been identified as 36-year-old Maurice Walker. More info

5:52 p.m., July 25 – Lakewood Avenue

Man shot and killed in the 2800 block. No other details released. 24-year-old Corey Page was arrested, according to police. More info

7:44 a.m., July 25 – Broad Street NW

24-year-old man shot multiple times in the 60 block. Alert when transported. No arrests. More info

9:45 p.m., July 24 – Oak Drive SE, Mount Zion Rd SW & Cleveland Ave SW

Three related shootings: 18-year-old male killed; 21-year-old woman shot in shoulder. Three shot on Mount Zion Rd, one critically. One male with gunshot wound found during traffic stop. No arrests. More info

