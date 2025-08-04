Sweet Auburn mass shooting: Atlanta City Council creates task force to tackle violence

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Mass shooting in Atlanta injures 11 and kills 1. Police are searching for four suspects. (FOX 5)

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens announced immediate and long-term safety measures for Edgewood Avenue, including increased police presence, compliance checks, and prioritizing prosecution in Municipal Court. Long-term plans involve cracking down on unpermitted gatherings, enhancing traffic and pedestrian safety, adding surveillance cameras, and considering policy updates for proactive enforcement. Recent investigations revealed business violations, with several not reporting taxes properly or complying with licensing rules, prompting citations and increased oversight.



Just a week after several shootings, including a mass shooting in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood that left one person dead and 10 others injured, rocked Edgewood Avenue, Mayor Andre Dickens has announced new steps to improve safety along one of Atlanta’s busiest nightlife districts.

Violence on Edgewood Avenue

The backstory:

The announcement follows growing calls from neighborhood leaders for a stronger police presence.

The most serious incident occurred early July 27 in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue, left one person dead and 10 others injured. Police said the violence broke out after an argument. Officers said they are searching for four suspects. No arrests have been made yet.

The mass shooting was just one of multiple shootings that happened on Edgewood Avenue over the weekend of July 26.

City officials said they're rolling out both short- and long-term safety plans for the area.

Short-term safety plan for Edgewood

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens, alongside members of his administration, police leadership, and local councilmembers, announced both immediate and long-term plans Monday to enhance safety and support businesses following a violent weekend that rocked the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

The mayor’s office said some steps are happening right away:

Police will have a larger presence in the neighborhood, especially during busy hours.

The Atlanta Police Department is teaming up with other agencies to focus on the surrounding streets during weekends. These teams are doing compliance checks — making sure businesses are following the rules around late-night alcohol sales, crowd sizes and food vendors.

The City Solicitor’s Office is prioritizing cases from Edgewood to push for stronger prosecution and accountability in Municipal Court.

Transportation officials are working to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety at busy intersections.

Mayor Dickens and City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari have formed a task force focused on tackling crime in the area and pushing forward new legislation.

Big picture view:

Citywide crime is down this year, officials said. As of August 2, homicides have dropped 25 percent from 2024, motor vehicle theft is down 38 percent, and overall crime has fallen 8 percent. There were no major incidents reported in the Edgewood District or citywide over the most recent weekend.

Long-term safety plan for Edgewood

What's next:

The city isn’t just thinking short-term. Mayor Dickens said there are broader, more sustainable changes in the works:

The city plans to crack down on large, unpermitted gatherings on vacant lots and make sure businesses are following zoning and parking rules.

Officials are looking at making temporary bike lanes on Edgewood permanent to make the area safer for people on foot and reduce traffic jams.

More surveillance cameras are expected to be added to help monitor the area and support ongoing investigations.

Policy updates are also being considered to help make enforcement more proactive and keep the neighborhood safer over time.

Business violations on Edgewood

Dig deeper:

Mayor Dickens also said the Department of Finance’s Office of Revenue has stepped up efforts to ensure businesses in the corridor are following the rules.

Recent investigations turned up seven businesses that weren’t reporting taxes on drinks properly — they’ve all been cited. Meanwhile, 85 businesses were following occupational tax certificate requirements, but 29 were not. Out of the businesses serving alcohol, 27 were compliant with licensing rules, while six were not.

City leaders address Sweet Auburn safety plan

What they're saying:

City leaders addressed the new safety plan on Monday.

"Edgewood Avenue is one of Atlanta’s most iconic cultural and nightlife destinations, and one night will not define one of the most popular areas on the Eastside. We are taking a balanced approach—providing immediate safety measures while working toward long-term solutions that protect businesses, patrons, and residents alike," said Dickens. "This is about ensuring that everyone can enjoy the energy and creativity of this corridor without fear or disruption."

"The Edgewood District is an essential part of Atlanta’s culture and, working with the Dickens Administration and my colleagues in City Council, we will enact short-term solutions and explore long-term solutions to ensure residents, visitors and businesses have the safe and vibrant environment they deserve," said Bakhtiari

"The Atlanta Police Department is committed to working alongside the community to enhance safety and quality of life in the Edgewood Corridor. Residents will notice increased patrols during peak business hours, targeted enforcement of key regulations in partnership with external agencies and coordinated efforts to ease late-night traffic and safety concerns. Looking ahead, the City is focusing on longer-term solutions like improving lighting, strengthening zoning enforcement and expanding camera network tools to help keep Edgewood safe, vibrant, and enjoyable for all," said Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum.

What's next:

The council passed the creation of the task force during Monday's meeting. It now heads to the governor's desk.