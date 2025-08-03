Sweet Auburn mass shooting: Religious leaders demand action, police precinct

The Brief Religious leaders in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood are helping the community begin to heal one week after a mass shooting killed one and injured 10 others. Some are calling for a police precinct to be put in the area to keep the community safe.



It's been a tough week for the Sweet Auburn neighborhood following the mass shooting early Monday morning that took the life of 27-year-old Santos Wyatt and injured 10 others. Atlanta Police say it started when an argument between four people escalated to gunfire.

What they're saying:

"People are really feeling on edge and scared about being here," Father Jeffery Ott of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church said.

"We're happy that there is business now on Edgewood for a long time there was not a whole lot of business on Edgewood," Bishop Bobby Lee Graham Jr. of National Divine Spiritual Church added.

In the last week, religious leaders have worked to help the community begin to heal and figure out the best way to move forward.

Graham said he wants to see a police precinct in the area.

"It's been recommended for Selena Butler Park to be the place because there's a facility there now that's not being housed or used on a regular basis that the police could possibly put a little site there because of the growth that we have here in this community," he explained.

He said the city also met with business owners and residents on Friday to discuss safety. He also said elected officials plan to introduce legislation Monday to build a task force to address violence in the area.

But he wants to see more done to protect the historic neighborhood.

"Initiatives to buy back guns. Initiatives for our youth and creating programs for them," Graham said.

"This is the community of Dr. King and also others who paved the way for everyone to be able to thrive and flourish...so how can we encourage people to be the best in doing whatever that they choose to do," he added.