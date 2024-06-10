Miles Bryant trial: Detective becomes emotional during testimony Monday
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County prosecutors have accused a former Doraville police officer of killing 16-year-old Susana Morales.
The trial for Miles Bryant began last week. Witnesses so far have included a police officer who spent many hours searching for Morales; the accused killer's mother; and ex-girlfriend; and a former cellmate.
Several law enforcement officials have taken the stand this morning. The court also viewed security video from a daycare facility on Singleton Road, showing Morales walking along the road before she disappeared. Cell phone records were also discussed.
Homicide Detective Angela Carter took the stand and became emotional when asked about the day Morales' body was found.
She told the court that she had a feeling that it was going to be Morales when she first heard a body had been found.
Morales was reportedly walking home from a friend's house in July 2022 when she disappeared. In February 2023, her remains were found near Highway 316, and days later, the arrest of the former police officer was announced.
What happened to Susana Morales?
Morales was reportedly walking home from a friend's house on July 26, 2022, when she disappeared. She was last seen on surveillance video near Singleton Road and Indian Trail Lilburn Road around 10 p.m.
Her family claimed that the Gwinnett County Police Department did not take her disappearance seriously because they believed she was a runaway. They searched for her themselves without any luck.
In February 2023, Susana's remains were found near Highway 316. A few days later, police held a press conference and announced they had arrested Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant, who worked as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex the teenager was visiting before her disappearance.
Former Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant, accused in the murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales in July 2022, sits in a Gwinnett County courtroom listening to testimony on June 7, 2024.
Since being accused of killing Morales, other women have described disturbing behavior by Bryant.
Bryant has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit rape, and false report of a crime.