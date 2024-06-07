Miles Bryant trial: Mother, ex-girlfriend called to testify in murder trial

Testimony continued Friday in Gwinnett County during the murder trial of Miles Bryant, the former Doraville police officer accused of killing 16-year-old Susana Morales.

In the morning session, Tracy Bryant, the mother of the accused, was the first witness to take the stand, called by Special Prosecutor Brandon Delfunt. The prosecution focused on text messages sent by Bryant to his mother on the night Morales was killed.

Prosecutors also called one of the defendant's ex-girlfriends to the stand Friday morning.

Sanovia Parks testified said she and Bryant were long-time friends who dated for a few years. She testified that they continued to live together for a time after breaking up in June of 2022.

The prosecution hopes to establish that Bryant lied about his movements the night Morales disappeared. During testimony, Bryant’s ex-girlfriend disputed the defendant's claims of his whereabouts that night.

Investigator John Wilbanks, an expert in cellular data mapping, was also called to testify on Friday morning.

What happened to Susana Morales?

Morales was reportedly walking home from a friend's house on July 26, 2022, when she disappeared. She was last seen on surveillance video near Singleton Road and Indian Trail Lilburn Road around 10 p.m.

Her family claimed that the Gwinnett County Police Department did not take her disappearance seriously because they believed she was a runaway. They searched for her themselves without any luck.

In February 2023, Susana's remains were found near Highway 316. A few days later, police held a press conference and announced they had arrested Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant, who worked as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex the teenager was visiting before her disappearance.

Since being accused of killing Morales, other women have described disturbing behavior by Bryant.

Bryant has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit rape, and false report of a crime.