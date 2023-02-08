Body found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the human remains found Monday on Highway 316 as 16-year-old Susana Morales. The teen was reported missing late July.

On Feb. 6, officers responded to the area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after someone reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest.

Morales' family members told police they hadn't seen her since the evening of July 26. That night, detectives said Morales texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. to tell her she was on her way home to Windscape Village Lane. Officials confirmed an app on Morales' cell phone showed that she was walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m., but detectives said they have reason to believe she had actually gotten into a vehicle.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone indicated that she was in the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off. Morales never made it home.

The Gwinnett Medical Examiners' office tested the remains and said the DNA matched Morales'.

Police have not provided information regarding potential for any suspects or the nature of her death.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.