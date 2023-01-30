Gwinnett County 16-year-old girl missing since July, police say

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Susana Morales has not had any contact with her family or friends since the evening of July 26, 2022, according to police.

That night, detectives said Morales texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. to tell her she was on her way home to Windscape Village Lane. Officials confirmed an app on Morales' cell phone showed that she was walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m., but detectives said they have reason to believe she had actually gotten into a vehicle.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone indicated that she was in the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off. Morales never made it home.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a Hispanic female with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighed about 117 pounds at the time she went missing. Police said Morales had two nose rings and a pierced lip.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.