Family remembers Susana Morales one year later, still waiting for justice

It's been one year since a Gwinnett County family last saw 16-year-old Susana Morales. Susana's mother and sister laid flowers on her grave today.

It would be months before they would learn that the teenager was kidnapped and murdered.

According to investigators, she was killed by a former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant.

The family believes that the police department should have seen signs that the officer presented a danger. He reportedly abducted the girl as she was walking home, killed her and then dumped her body.

According to the family's lawyer, there was a previous allegation of stalking and inappropriate behavior by the officer towards other young women.

Susana would have turned 17 on June 24.