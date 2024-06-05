Susana Morales trial: Lawyers give opening statements in trial of former cop

23-year-old Myles Bryant, a former Doraville police officer, is currently on trial in Gwinnett County, accused of murdering 16-year-old Susana Morales in 2022. After two days of jury selection, lawyers gave their opening statements on Wednesday morning.

PREVIOUS: Jury selection in Myles Bryant murder trial enters 2nd day

The proceedings began at around 10:30 a.m. Earlier this week, Bryant rejected a plea deal before the jury selection process began. The jury will now decide whether the former officer is guilty of the charges against him, which include malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit rape, and false report of a crime.

RELATED: Ex-officer charged with Susana Morales' murder rejects plea deal

At the time of Morales' death, Bryant was working as a courtesy officer at the Gwinnett apartment complex Morales visited the night she went missing. Prosecutors allege that she was murdered that same night. However, her body wasn't found until several months later.

During opening statements, Special Prosecutor Brandon Delfont addressed the jury, emphasizing Bryant's betrayal of his oath to serve and protect. Delfont stated, "He took an oath to uphold all of the laws. He is one of the people that we should trust to enforce the law. Somebody we should hold to a higher standard because of his role in enforcing the law. But he didn't do any of those things. Instead, he abused the law and he used his badge and he used his position to satisfy his own sexual desires."

PREVIOUS STORIES

Bryant's defense attorney, during her opening statement, maintained her client's innocence, arguing that the prosecution's case is based solely on circumstantial evidence. She indicated that Bryant would take the stand in his own defense during the trial.