Jury selection in Myles Bryant murder trial enters 2nd day

Jury selection in the murder trial of former Doraville Police Officer Myles Bryant continued Tuesday.

Bryant is accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susana Morales as she walked home from a friend's house in July 2022.

Susana Morales overwhelmed with grief

Her mother, Maria Bran, spoke to FOX 5 on Tuesday through a translator outside the Gwinnett County Courthouse on Tuesday. She told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes being in the courtroom with her daughter's accused killer has been difficult.

"It's not easy," Maria Bran said. "It's difficult. It's really hard. My daughter was always happy. She didn't deserve to have her life taken like that."

Myles Bryant is accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susana Morales after offering her a ride as she walked home from a friend's house in July 2022.

Her remains were found in a wooded area on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County in February 2023, a tragic end to her family's months' long search for the missing girl.

"I want justice to be made, and I'm the one representing my daughter that has passed," Bran said.

Bryant, a former Doraville Police Officer, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit rape, and false report of a crime.

Jury selection in Myles Bryant trial

Prospective jurors returned for day 2 of jury selection in this high-profile case which has received heavy media coverage.

Attorneys have interviewed dozens of prospective jurors. Several said they have knowledge of the case but could remain impartial if seated on the jury. Potential jurors were also asked their feelings towards law enforcement.

Last week, a potential juror admitted serving on the jury would prove difficult, saying, "It's not like we are talking about a car accident, or somebody stealing a watch from a store. It has long-lasting consequences, and it's a scary place to be, in one of those chairs."

If convicted, the former Doraville Police officer faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.