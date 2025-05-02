Former Georgia state Rep. Ben Harbin found dead at 61

article

The Brief Former Georgia state Rep. Ben Harbin has died at the age of 61. Officials say that Harbin was found in a hotel in Augusta and that they believe he died of natural causes. Friends say the former lawmaker was in the city for an event honoring his late daughter.



A former Georgia state representative was found dead in an Augusta hotel on Wednesday night. He was 61 years old.

Officials have not released a cause of death, but say that it was deemed natural with no suspicion of foul play.

What we know:

According to the Richmond County coroner, Harbin was pronounced dead at the Farifield Inn on Washington Road at around 7:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Friends told WRDW that Harbin was in the city for an event honoring his late daughter and was found by his family after they went to check on him.

The friends say that Harbin had been suffering from health issues.

Dig deeper:

Harbin was first elected to the Georgia House in 1994 and served as the 122nd District's representative for nearly 20 years, his official bio said.

While in the Legislature, he served as the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, the vice chair of the Health Appropriations Committee, the chair of the Telecommunications subcommittee of Energy, Utilities, & Telecommunications, and Chair of the Sales Tax Subcommittee of Ways and Means.

He stepped down from his seat in 2015 after losing the Republican primary.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp reacted to the news of Harbin's death on X.

"Our entire family is mourning the passing of former state representative and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee Ben Harbin," Kemp wrote. "A dedicated public servant, he helped to balance our state budgets and maintain our AAA bond rating during the most difficult financial time in modern history — the Great Recession. We are praying for his family and loved ones in the days and weeks ahead during this time of grieving."

House Speaker John Burns also shared kind words about the late lawmaker, calling him a "friend and my former colleague."

"Ben served our state with diligence and integrity for over two decades, and as House Appropriations Chairman, he was instrumental in shaping the pathway to success our state is witnessing today. Please join us in lifting up his family, and the entire Augusta community, as they face the difficult days ahead.