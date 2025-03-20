Georgia Football suspends Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley over driving incidents

article

The Brief Georgia players Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley were suspended indefinitely after Tuggle's arrest for speeding and reckless driving. Tuggle was arrested on misdemeanor charges and released on bond; Easley was involved in a vehicle crash earlier in the week. Coach Kirby Smart has expressed difficulty in convincing players to avoid speeding and reckless driving, a recurring issue for the team.



Georgia sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley were suspended indefinitely from all team activities on Thursday.

The decision was made after Tuggle’s arrest for speeding and reckless driving.

The backstory:

Georgia's football program has been grappling with driving-related incidents among its players, a concern that has persisted over recent seasons.

The issue gained significant attention following a tragic crash in January 2023, which claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The crash occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing, casting a shadow over the team's celebrations of their second consecutive national championship.

This incident underscored the need for stricter measures to prevent reckless driving among players.

What we know:

Georgia sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley were suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

Tuggle's suspension followed his arrest for speeding and reckless driving, as confirmed by Athens-Clarke County Jail records.

He was released after posting bond.

Easley, on the other hand, was involved in a vehicle crash on Monday night, which is still under investigation, according to multiple online reports Tuggle had caught three passes for 34 yards in the 2024 season and was expected to take on a more prominent role in 2025.

What they're saying:

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has openly expressed his struggle to find effective ways to convince his players to avoid speeding and reckless driving.

Despite previous incidents, including running back Trevor Etienne and cornerback Daniel Harris missing games last season due to driving-related arrests, the issue persists.

In response to the recent suspensions, Georgia released a brief two-sentence statement, indicating that there would be no further comment on the matter.