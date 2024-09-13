UGA cornerback arrested after being caught going over 100 mph

article

Georgia cornerback Daniel Jeremy Harris was arrested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Thursday on five misdemeanor driving charges.

Georgia Bulldogs football cornerback Daniel Jeremy Harris was arrested on Thursday for reckless driving and four other charges.

According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, at around 8 p.m., Harris was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an expired temporary tag along the Athens Perimeter near College Station Road when an officer clocked him doing over 100 mph. The Jeep was overtaking other vehicles in the rain, according to the report.

The officer noticed that the seatbelt in the driver's seat remained buckled after asking Harris to step out, leading police to believe he was not wearing it while he was driving.

The report also states that the Jeep had illegal tint.

After the officer ran a background check on the tag, police said the tag had been 'transferred' and the vehicle had no insurance coverage.

Harris was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on charges of reckless driving, no seatbelt, unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and window tint violation.

The vehicle was impounded.

Harris bonded out of jail that evening.