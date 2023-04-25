Family of Devin Willocks plans multi-million-dollar lawsuit in deadly UGA crash

The father of University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who was killed in a January crash, is planning to sue the school for $2 million, according to documents provided by the family's lawyer.

Police say 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition which crashed along Barnett Shoals Road. Police responded to the 900 block at around 2:45 a.m., the morning after football team celebrated its national championship victory with a parade and ceremony inside Sanford Stadium.

UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who was also killed in the high-speed crash, was behind the wheel at the time, police say.

The family’s lawyer claims 24-year-old LeCroy was served alcohol at the UGA Athletics Association events while she was on-duty to drive recruits and players around Athens.

Her toxicology report indicates LeCroy's blood alcohol was .197 at the time of the crash, more than three times the legal limit.

UGA has laid blame of the crash on LeCroy. Officials there say she was not allowed to use a leased university SUV after her recruiting duties had not ended.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A UGA football player and recruiting specialist were killed and two others injured in a violent crash along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

Lawyers for the family dispute that, claiming she was told to keep the vehicle the entire weekend to be "on call" for coaches, recruits, and players.

The filing also claims LeCroy, Willock, and other Georgia players were joined by prospective recruits at an Athens strip club the night of the crash, in violation of NCAA rules.

Lawyers say released videos show LeCroy and former Bulldogs star Jalen Carter racing out of the downtown area on their way to the Waffle House right before the crash.

The university sent this statement to FOX 5 reading in part:

"While we continue to grieve for the Willock family, the demand letter from an attorney for Devin's father is full of inaccuracies. The claims you have identified from the letter are false, and the university disputes them in the strongest terms. Mr. Jackson has not provided the university with any sources or evidentiary bases to support these reckless claims. As we have made clear, personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited. Ms. LeCroy was not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of the accident, and her personal use of the car after her recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was therefore unauthorized."

Willock's father seeks the maximum $2 million allowed by law from a state agency.

The state board of regents has 90 days to respond before attorneys for Willock's family can file a lawsuit in court.