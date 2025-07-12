Train collides with semi-truck in Conyers, no injuries reported

article

The Brief The semi-truck was stuck on the tracks when it was hit by the train, according to officials. No injuries were reported. Police said the crash happened at 9:45 a.m. near Rockbridge Road and Green Street.



A CSX train collided with a semi-truck in Conyers early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened at 9:45 a.m. near Rockbridge Road and Green Street.

The semi-truck became stuck on the railroad tracks before the train hit it, according to the Conyers Police Department. No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for several hours while officials cleaned up the crash, authorities said.

What's next:

Police are investigating.

Dig deeper:

Another CSX train collided with a tractor-trailer earlier this week in South Fulton. Two people in the tractor-trailer were injured when they were ejected, according to CSX. Nobody on the train was injured.