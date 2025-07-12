Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's gravesite now open to public

article

The Brief You can now visit the eternal resting place of former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The site opened on Friday, and will be open 7 days a week, according to the NPS. The Carters' graves are located in a memorial garden designed by the former first lady.



What we know:

The National Park Service announced that the burial site in Plains opened to the public this week.

"Despite their extensive global travels and influence, the Carters chose their cherished hometown of Plains, Georgia, as their burial site, the town where their lives began, surrounded by the community they loved," the NPS said in a statement.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Jimmy Carter National Historical Park provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the lasting impact of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, including their final resting place. The Carters chose their cherished hometown of Plains, Georgia, as their burial site, demonstrating the profound importance of their roots. Picture courtesy of NPS.

Dig deeper:

Rosalynn Carter was laid to rest in 2023 after she passed away. Carter, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, joined the love of his life in January, after he died at 100 in December 2024.

The two grew up around Plains, and lived there between their time in the Governor's Mansion and the White House. The couple went back to their hometown after leaving Washington, D.C. Their burial site is located near the home they built together in what is now called the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

What you can do:

If you want to visit, you can read more about what's offered on the NPS website.