Greene credited as charges dropped in fake COVID-19 card case

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice has dropped charges against a doctor accused of running a fake COVID-19 vaccine scheme. Bondi posted the announcement on Saturday, and gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene credit for getting the charges dropped.

What they're saying:

"This would not have been possible without @RepMTG who brought this case to my attention," Bondi said on X. "She has been a warrior for Dr. Moore and for ending the weaponization of government."

Greene responded to Bondi's announcement, calling Moore "a hero who refused to inject his patients with a government mandated unsafe vaccine!" She added, "We can never again allow our government to turn tyrannical under our watch."

She also emailed FOX 5 News Atlanta a statement. "Dr. Kirk Moore was targeted by a weaponized government because he refused to inject an experimental vaccine into people who didn’t want it," said Greene. "He put his patients and principles first—and for that, the Biden regime tried to destroy his life.

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice released a statement on the charges in 2023. It said Moore, a plastic surgeon, destroyed $28,000 worth of vaccines. He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.



Greene originally posted about the case on Tuesday. She said that Moore was facing 35 years in prison for destroying the vials of vaccines. She also said Moore injected saline into children whose parents wanted them to believe they received the vaccine, and created fake vaccine cards.

"The charges were filed under Biden’s DOJ, not Trump," Greene said on X.

Vaccine and Health:

The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective by multiple federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are some side effects from the vaccine, but doctors who have spoken with FOX 5 in the past say side effects come with all vaccinations.