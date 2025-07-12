Mattie's Call: Police searching for missing 65-year-old in Clayton County

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman.

What we know:

Officers said Lori Vonslucas was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers conducted a safety check on her home in Clayton County and couldn't find Vonslucas. They also searched around the area. Officers alerted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Vonslucas is known to wander around Morrow, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747, or call 911 if they see her.