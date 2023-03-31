Expand / Collapse search
Video shows SUV speeding moments before deadly UGA football crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video shows SUV speeding through Athens minutes before deadly UGA crash

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released this video which investigators say shows University of Georgia football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy speeding through Downtown Athens minutes before a deadly crash that claimed her life and the life of Devin Willock.

ATHENS, Ga. - Investigators say video shows University of Georgia football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy speeding in an SUV through downtown Athens. It was just minutes before police say she was racing football player Jalen Carter, leading to the deadly crash that claimed her life as well as that of Carter's teammate Devin Willock.

Athens-Clarke County Police also say LeCroy hit 104 mph before losing control and crashing.

Court records indicate she had at least three speeding citations in the last seven years. Each cited she was going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

The most recent ticket was in Morgan County in October.

A toxicology report indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal blood alcohol limit is .08. Authorities also stated that evidence suggested LeCroy's Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour shortly before the crash.

The wreck happened on Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships. According to the accident report, Willock was sitting in the backseat behind LeCroy and was thrown from the SUV. He died at the scene. LeCroy was trapped behind the wheel. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

UGA star charged in deadly crash that killed teammate, staffer

Former University of Georgia football player Jalen Carter is now facing charges after police say he was involved in the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and one of the school's recruiters.

The investigation found that the SUV LeCroy was driving and Carter's vehicle were operating "in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area." Police say the evidence showed both LeCroy and Carter's vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane and opposite lanes of travel, and were driving at high speeds "in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other" shortly before the crash. 

Also in the SUV at the time were 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who were both injured.

The four were seen leaving a popular Athens strip club about 15 minutes before the deadly crash, according to reports.

The UGA Athletics Association stated the vehicle involved in the wreck was leased by the athletic department, but that its use was not authorized.