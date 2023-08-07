UGA fires football recruiting staffer who sued over 'negligence' in fatal crash

A University of Georgia recruiting staffer involved in the crash that killed fellow recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and football player Devin Willock, has been fired. Her attorney is now calling it a "campaign of intimidation."

Tory Bowles was notified of her termination Friday after refusing to be interrogated or hand over her personal cellphone for the university's investigation, according to her attorney.

Bowles filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association, Jalen Carter, and others in mid-July. Her attorney, Rob Buck, believes it's no coincidence she was let go soon after. He said it "appears to be direct retaliation for her lawsuit."

Bowles' lawsuit states she suffered "a spinal cord injury sufficient to cause leakage of cerebrospinal fluid," fractured her ribs, vertebrae, teeth and clavicle, lacerated her kidney and liver, punctured her lung and still suffers from neurological damage she sustained from head injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chandler LeCroy

Her attorney said the lawsuit asserts the Association "negligently entrusted the rental SUV in which she was a backseat passenger to a fellow recruiting analyst, known to have multiple super speeder and other driving offenses."

LeCroy was driving the rental, according to an investigation. A toxicology report indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol level was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal blood alcohol limit is .08.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Ceciley Pangburn)

Buck said Bowles had "no duty to submit to interrogation, or to turn over her personal cell phone to UGA or the Association," and admits her attorneys instructed her not to.

FOX 5 reached out to the UGA Athletic Association Monday night for a statement regarding the accusations and received the following:

"We normally do not comment on internal personnel matters, but context is important in this instance.

"Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations. Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked – on numerous occasions – to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate.

"As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment.

"We wish Ms. Bowles well in her recovery, and we will offer no further comment on this matter."