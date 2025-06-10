Severe storms leave metro Atlanta in the dark, cleaning up

The Brief Severe storms in metro Atlanta caused significant damage and power outages, affecting over 1,000 customers in East Point. A widespread power outage began at 3:18 p.m., impacting multiple neighborhoods and the Lakemont Substation in East Point. Castleberry Drive in Gwinnett County is shut down due to downed power lines, with no estimated time for reopening.



It was another stormy day in metro Atlanta.

Several severe storms tore through the area on Tuesday leaving behind damage.

East Point power outage

What we know:

A widespread power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers in East Point, where utility crews are working to restore service after electricity was lost.

The city of East Point posted these photos to Facebook showing damage left behind after an afternoon storm on June 10, 2025.

The outage began at 3:18 p.m. and is impacting approximately 1,059 customers, according to the City of East Point government.

Areas affected include Lowndes Street, Jewel Street, Desert Drive, Carriage House Court, Windy Rush Drive, Prince George Street, Laurel Ridge Way, Chestnut Drive, Oaktree Court, Runnymeade Lane, Drexel Lane, Hammarskjold Drive, Redwine Road, Washington Road, Scenic Terrace, Duke of Gloucester, Camp Creek Parkway, Seven Oaks Lane, Candlewood Drive, and surrounding neighborhoods. The Lakemont Substation is also down.

What they're saying:

"We are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have been notified and are currently en route to assess the situation," the city said in a statement.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we are working to restore power as quickly as possible," the statement continued.

Castleberry Drive power line down

What we know:

A section of Castleberry Drive near Chatham Road has been shut down due to wires down in the roadway, according to Gwinnett County police.

Power lines fall on a garbage truck along Castleberry Drive at Chatham Road in Gwinnett County on June 10, 2025. (Gwinnett County)

"Castleberry Drive is shut down near Chatham Road. There are wires down in the roadway," the department said in a statement issued Monday.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide an estimate for how long the road will remain closed. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.