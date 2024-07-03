Do you earn enough to live comfortably in Georgia? See what study says
ATLANTA - A new study by SmartAsset.com shows how much income is needed to live comfortably in each state in 2024.
Using a 50-30-20 rule (50% on essentials, 30% on wants, and 20% on savings or debt repayment), the study found that single Georgians need to make nearly $97,000 a year or $46.58 per hour.
This places Georgia 15th on the list.
The income needed for 2 working adults raising 2 children in the state of Georgia to live comfortably is $212,826, according to SmartAsset.
Massachusetts is the most expensive state, requiring $116,000 for a comfortable life.
In contrast, West Virginia is more affordable, with $78,000 needed for comfort.
The 5 most expensive states are:
1. Massachusetts $116,022
2. Hawaii $113,693
3. California $113,651
4. New York $111,738
5. Washington $106,496
The 5 least expensive states are:
1. West Virginia $78,790
2. Arkansas $79,456
3. Oklahoma $80,413
4. North Dakota $80,538
5. Ohio $80,704
Outside the big cities, life can be cheaper. SmartAsset also broke it down by city and determined that single adults in Atlanta need $107,453 to live comfortably. Atlanta ranked 79th on SmartAsset's city list.
The top 5 cities with lowest annual salary needed for a comfortable lifestyle for a single adult are:
1. Houston, Texas $75,088
2. El Paso, Texas $75,254
3. Lubbock, Texas $75,379
4. Toledo, Ohio $77,501
5. Laredo, Texas $78,458
The top 5 cities with highest annual salary needed are:
1. New York City, New York $138,570
2. San Jose, California $136,739
3. Santa Ana, California $126,797
4. Irvine, California $126,797
5. Boston, Massachusetts $124,966
