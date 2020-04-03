Delta extends waiving fees to change flights through May 2022

Travel restrictions have been implemented around the world, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Delta is working to ensure its customers can easily cancel, change, or re-book

The Atlanta-based airline is waiving change fees through May 2022.

This applies for travelers who have upcoming travel booked for this month or next and for those who have existing credits for canceled plans from March, April, or May of this year.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, Delta wrote in part:

“Whether customers have been affected by recent schedule adjustments or want additional reassurance about upcoming travel, we’re now extending the ability to plan, re-book and travel with us for up to two years – giving Delta customers some extra breathing room.

“Taking care of customers is at the center of everything we do. In these times of rapid change, we know our customers want the value of their tickets to be secure and redeemable for a longer period.

“Tickets normally expire one year after purchase, but we’re providing waived change fees and greater flexibility to travel through May 31, 2022, for customers who:

“Have upcoming travel already booked in April or May 2020 as of April 3, 2020

“Have existing eCredits or canceled travel from flights in March, April or May 2020

“Meanwhile, new tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31, 2020, can be changed without a change fee for up to a year from the date of purchase.”

For more information and restrictions visit Delta.com or download the Fly Delta app.

